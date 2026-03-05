PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard said crews recovered one person from the water after they were notified a boat with two people onboard overturned off the coast of Provincetown Thursday afternoon. The agency said it is still searching for the second person.

At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Coast Guard said it was notified that a vessel called the Yankee Rose, which had two people onboard, overturned about three nautical miles northeast from Race Point Beach.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived on scene at 12:06 p.m. to search for the two boaters. About three hours later, crews discovered a debris field and confirmed that the boat sank.

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey wrote, “I’m heartbroken by the news that the fishing vessel Yankee Rose was found capsized, and my prayers are with the loved ones of the crew, first responders and our entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Yankee Rose also had a carbon monoxide scare last week. Two people were found unresponsive on the boat and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Six first responders were also taken to the hospital for treatment in that incident.

