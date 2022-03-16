DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rescued after a triple-decker in Dorchester went up in flames Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Kerwin Street around 9:45 p.m. where smoke was pouring out of the third floor and the roof, according to the fire department.

The resident that was rescued from the third floor was transported to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The Red Cross was on scene helping the six who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 9:45 Fire on the 3rd floor of an occupied 3 family building on Kerwin st. Dor. Fire was on floor 3 and extended to the roof. Companies were able to rescue 1 resident from the 3rd floor . pic.twitter.com/JtzKGwUxj8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2022

Companies making up from the fire on Kerwin St. 1 resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . There are 6 residents displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ helping with housing. Damages https://t.co/CzshZPW2m5 250,000. BFD-FIU investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/C3We6uuxY6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2022

