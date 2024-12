PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a car rolled over in Paxton on Pleasant Street.

One car was flipped and sustained major damage to the driver’s side door.

The road was shut down as crews worked to clear the area; it later reopened.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

