NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Newbury Thursday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the highway at approximately 3:32 p.m. and found a car completely smashed and one person suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter was requested to take the victim to the hospital, and all lanes were closed during the operation which backed up traffic for miles.

One lane has since reopened for drivers to pass, but other cars further back were diverted off of the highway.

The on ramp from Central Street to I-95 is currently closed.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)