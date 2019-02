NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in Norwood on Sunday,

Police responding to Walpole Street say a car hit a pole, trapping two men inside.

One man is seriously injured, according to the Norfolk County DA’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)