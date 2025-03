HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured after a lithium ion battery powered electric bike caught fire at a Holyoke apartment.

Investigators say the battery exploded while the owner was trying to carry the bike outside last weekend.

Fire officials say over 170 fires have been linked to lithium-ion batteries since 2023.

