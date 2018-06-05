1 seriously injured, dogs rescued after fire rips through home in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured, two dogs were rescued and several other residents were displaced Tuesday night after a multi-alarm fire ripped through a home in Worcester, officials said.

Firefighters responding around 7:30 p.m. to a two-alarm fire on Oberlin Street found a three-story home engulfed in flames and an unconscious man on the second floor.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with burn and smoke-related injuries.

“It appeared to be very serious injuries, but he is alive right now at the emergency room,” Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said.

Firefighters found one of the dogs hiding in an ottoman.

Two dogs were rescued from the fire. Fire fighters found this one hiding in an ottoman after the flames were extinguished. Live report at 10p. #7News pic.twitter.com/w912YuHbSn — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) June 6, 2018

“As I was running, I was telling a police officer that my dogs were inside,” Porfiro Cuba said.

The dogs received oxygen on scene and were taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)