LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured following a crash in Lakeville early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Main Street shortly after 1 a.m. found a heavily battered Chevy partially resting on top of another vehicle, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

One person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

One person transported to RIH with serious injuries after this overnight crash. 155 Main St @ 0106 this morning. pic.twitter.com/8V3SMYYw8O — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) February 20, 2022

