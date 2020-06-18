1 seriously injured in fiery motorcycle crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that seriously injured someone on Wednesday night in Hingham, authorities said.
Emergency crews responding to the crash after 8 p.m. on Route 3A near Otis Street found one motorcycle on fire and one person seriously injured, police said.
The motorcycle caught fire after a collision between another motorcycle, officials said.
Both sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to police.
A car might have cut in front of the motorcycles prior to the crash, police said.
Dash cam video from the scene was released by police on Thursday.
