1 seriously injured in fiery motorcycle crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that seriously injured someone on Wednesday night in Hingham, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash after 8 p.m. on Route 3A near Otis Street found one motorcycle on fire and one person seriously injured, police said.

The motorcycle caught fire after a collision between another motorcycle, officials said.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

A car might have cut in front of the motorcycles prior to the crash, police said.

Dash cam video from the scene was released by police on Thursday.

Dash cam clip from crash last night on Rte 3A. One motorcycle caught fire after collision between the 2 motorcycles. One rider had serious but non life-threatening injuries. Rider on other MC (not in view) minor injuries not transported. A car may have cut in front of MC’s. pic.twitter.com/x06zOKuLF7 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) June 18, 2020

