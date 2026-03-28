BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a stabbing in South Boston Friday, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they responded to Old Colony Avenue near the Andrew MBTA station at approximately 5:42 p.m. for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found one victim with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Residents said they were shocked to hear of this kind of violence in the area.

“I’ve lived here for 3 years, I’ve never seen anything like this around here,” said one resident. “I was coming back from the gym, I see everything caution-taped off, cops everywhere, it’s just shocking to hear something like this would happen around here. It’s a very friendly place.”

Boston police said homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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