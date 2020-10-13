1 shot, seriously injured in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester Tuesday night.

A large police presence overtook part of Kingsdale Street as one person was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A car crash was reported nearby and officers said the two incidents may be related.

No further information was made available.

