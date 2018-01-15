1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on the second floor of the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom department store.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in what they’re calling a targeted shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting led to the mall’s evacuation.

“Cops were running inside with their guns already drawn and upstairs they were running around looking everywhere,” said Tahlia Vazquez, who works at the mall. “Everyone was scared. Out of nowhere, the cops start yelling, ‘Everyone get out, everyone leave now!’ And everyone started running because no one knew what it is.”

Police say an initial investigation has revealed that it began with a fight between two groups of young people near the Foot Locker inside the mall. After the man was shot in the parking garage, police say he went back inside for help.

No arrests have been made. Police say they’re reviewing security camera footage.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)