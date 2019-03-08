1 skier killed, another injured in collision at New Hampshire resort

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a skier died Friday at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia, New Hampshire, officials said.

Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a reported two-skier collision on an open trail about 2:45 p.m., according to resort officials.

One of the skiers involved was killed, the other was taken off property about 3:20 p.m. with several injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

