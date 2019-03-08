1 skier killed, another injured in collision at New Hampshire resort

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a skier died Friday at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia, New Hampshire, officials said.
Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a reported two-skier collision on an open trail about 2:45 p.m., according to resort officials.
One of the skiers involved was killed, the other was taken off property about 3:20 p.m. with several injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)