1 student taken to hospital after pepper spray incident at Cardinal Spellman school in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One student was taken to the hospital following an incident involving pepper spray at a private high school in Brockton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to the incident at Cardinal Spellman High School at 738 Court St. this afternoon, transported that student to Brockton Hospital.

According to school officials, one person accidentally sprayed pepper spray in the hallway and the victim then suffered an allergic reaction to the chemical.

The school was evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation.

