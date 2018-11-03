1 suspect detained, 2 injured after stabbing in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Braintree are investigating after a reported stabbing left two in the hospital.

Police responding to the area of 200 Grove St. say one suspect is detained and the area is secure following a stabbing.

The two victims were transported to nearby hospitals with stab wounds, according to police. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)