NORTON, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving two cars on Tuesday in Norton.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Main and Holmes streets. Both vehicles ended up going off the road and one rolled onto its roof.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

