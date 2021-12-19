DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to an area hospital following a single-car crash in Duxbury overnight.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Congress Street found a vehicle that partially rolled onto its roof, according to Duxbury fire officials.

One person was taken to South Shore Hospital, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

