1 seriously injured, several displaced after fire rips through home in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured and several other residents were displaced Tuesday night after a multi-alarm fire ripped through a home in Worcester, officials said.

Firefighters responding around 7:30 p.m. to a two-alarm fire on Oberlin Street found a three-story home engulfed in flames and an unconscious man on the second floor.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with burn and smoke-related injuries.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs from the home. One was found hiding in an ottoman. The dogs received oxygen on scene and were taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated.

The fire has since been knocked down and an extensive overhaul is underway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

