1 worker dead, 1 critical after stairwell collapse at Cambridge parking garage

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One worker has died and another suffered critical injuries after a stairwell collapsed inside a parking garage in Cambridge Wednesday morning, fire officials announced.

Emergency crews responding to the stairwell collapse at the city-owned garage on Second and Spring streets around 8:20 a.m. learned that the workers had been disassembling the stairway when the steel risers with poured concrete on top fell on them, Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney said.

One worker was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Mahoney added.

The incident has left construction worker Gineton Silva shaken up.

“It’s very sad whenever someone dies,” he said. “You don’t want that happening to anyone, anyone injured too, that’s pretty bad.”

Colin Zimmer, an employee at nearby coffee shop Second Street Cafe, said parking garage workers would often stop by.

“It’s shocking,” he said. “I mean, it’s an old garage, it’s not surprising there was issues in there but it’s shocking that it happened.”

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This comes one week after two workers were fatally hit by a truck at their construction job on High Street in Boston.

The Boston City Council is set to discuss Councilor Ed Flynn’s call for a hearing on construction safety during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

