A worker was killed when a building in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia collapsed Monday morning.

Two contractors were working on a row home when the floor gave way and the back of it collapsed, trapping them, police said.

One of the workers was able to escape while the other, a 60-year-old, was trapped under the rubble. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Buildings are actually fairly complicated systems, so it’s going to take some time to understand exactly what the cause of this was, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. “And again we have licensing inspections here to do that as well as federal OSHA.”

Investigations are expected to take time; officials have deemed the building unstable.

