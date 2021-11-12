A 1-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after being abducted in Clarkston, Georgia earlier this week.

An Amber Alert was issued for Blaise Barnett after police say he had been seated inside a 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of his home on Montreal Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle within a condominium complex on Old Hampton Drive around 11 a.m. Wednesday; however, Blaise and his car seat were missing from the car, police said.

Authorities announced Thursday afternoon that Blaise had been found safe.

“He’s safe now, he’s home,” his mom said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

