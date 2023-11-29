ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 1-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash on I-495 in Andover on Friday died of her injuries, according to officials.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the 1-year-old child died on Sunday, days after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed off of I-495 North.

Authorities at the time said the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, lost control of her 2017 Toyota Camry around 3:40 a.m., resulting in the car going off of the highway, through a grass median and down an embankment before striking a tree.

According to state police, the driver suffered minor injuries while the 1-year-old was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later flown to a hospital in Boston for further treatment before dying of her injuries.

“The investigation to determine whether the operator of the Camry will face criminal charges is ongoing,” MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement.

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)