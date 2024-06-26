FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 1-year-old child from Fall River was recovered safely in Alabama Wednesday after a six-day, multi-state search involving several law enforcement agencies, Massachusetts State Police announced.

Police in a statement said the situation started on June 20 when Genezza Packett was visiting her son, who lives with Packett’s aunt. State police said Packett is not her son’s legal custodian.

While visiting, police said, Packett told her aunt she was going to take her son to a local Dunkin’ location and return to her apartment.

“After several hours, Fall River Police received a report that the pair never returned, and the child could be in danger,” police said.

Though Packett made no threats against the child, police said Fall River detectives still feared for his safety after finding his mother had five active felony warrants for various non-violent crimes.

State police said Fall River authorities requested an Amber Alert but officials determined the situation did not meet alert criteria.

While the investigation continued, police said, authorities managed to pinpoint Packett’s cell phone on Route 81 in Virginia.

Family members told authorities Packett may be traveling to other family members in Mississippi. Law enforcement distributed a bulletin to state partners from Massachusetts to Mississippi and soon heard from authorities in Alabama, who eventually used cell phone data to find Packett and her child on I-59 in Alabama.

While officials said the child was found safe, they did not say whether Packett will be facing any charges.

“The success of this mission to secure a 1-year-old child in danger illustrates the importance of sharing actionable intelligence across local and state law enforcement,” state police said. “The Massachusetts State Police commend our partners in Fall River, Virginia, and Alabama for their extraordinary coordination.”

