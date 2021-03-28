1-year-old dies after tree falls on him in Townsend

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A one-year-old child died after a tree fell on him in Townsend Friday night, officials said.

Authorities say the child was being held by his father at their home on New Fitchburg Road Friday evening when the tree fell on them. The father did not suffer serious injury.

The child was airlifted to a Boston hospital but was pronounced dead Sunday, officials said.

