1-year-old hurt after being hit by car in Kingston

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston residents say a street where a 1-year-old was hit by a car Saturday is dangerous and full of speeding drivers.

Officers responding to reports of a person hit by a car on Station Street at 10 a.m. found a 1-year-old who had been hit, police said. The child was conscious and alert and was medflighted to a Boston hospital, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Neighbors said they’ve long been concerned about the road.

“A lot of traffic over here. I would say like people be going 40 to 50 miles per hours over here sometimes, it’s dangerous,” said Sumeer Saeed. “I have a four year old daughter, I try not to let her out as much because I see people driving like crazy.”

