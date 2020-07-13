1-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting near New York City playground

(CNN) — A 1-year-old boy was killed and three men were injured in a shooting outside a New York City park on Sunday evening, police and law enforcement sources told CNN on Monday.

The New York Police Department identified the 1-year-old shooting victim as Davell Gardner.

“To wake up this morning and learn that a 1-year-old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire is just so painful, it’s not acceptable,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a news conference on Monday.

The three men and Gardner were on the sidewalk in front of Brooklyn’s Raymond Bush Playground when a dark colored SUV, unknown make or plate, drove up and stopped. Several males exited the vehicle and started shooting at the victims, according to a law enforcement source.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, NYPD Detective Denise Moroney told CNN.

When the NYPD responded to the scene around 11:30pm, they found Gardner with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin and a 36-year-old man shot in the leg.

Gardner was transported to Interfaith Medical Center, a law enforcement source said, adding that he was then transferred to Maimonides Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival at 2:39 a.m.

The fourth victim, a 27-year-old male, walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to one of his ankles following the incident.

“These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Monday morning.

Two of the three men who were shot have more than a dozen previous arrests between them, including for gun violence, according to a law enforcement source.

There were 28 shooting incidents involving 35 victims between Friday and Sunday in the city, compared to five shooting incidents involving six victims during the same time period last year, Moroney said.

Anyone with information on the Sunday evening incident or any other incident is asked to contact the NYPD.

