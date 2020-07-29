1-year-old rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police said a young boy was pulled from a pool Wednesday.

Emergency crews told 7NEWS they arrived on scene within a minute or two of the call for help and began life-saving procedures on the 1-year-old child before transporting him to a hospital.

So far, it is unclear how that boy fell into the pool.

His condition has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)