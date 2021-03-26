1-year-old seriously injured after tree falls on him in Townsend

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 1-year-old child was seriously injured after a tree fell on him in Townsend Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on New Fitchburg Road around 7:45 p.m. determined the child needed to be airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment of serious injures, according to police.

Authorities say the child was being held by his father at the time and the father did not suffer any significant injuries.

According to the National Wind Service, a Wind Advisory remains in effect in the Townsend area through early Saturday morning. Winds may gust to up to 50 mph.

