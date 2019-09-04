10 best places to get pizza in Boston, according to Yelp!

BOSTON (WHDH) - Looking to grab some pizza in Boston?

Yelp! has compiled its list of the 10 best pizza places in the city based on customer reviews.

The company’s list, in order:

Regina Pizzera on Thatcher Street in the North End

Union Park Pizza on Washington Street in the South End

Dirty Water Dough on Newbury Street in the Back Bay

Santarpio’s Pizza on Chelsea Street in East Boston

Galleria Umberto on Hanover Street in the North End

Pico Pizza & Ice Cream on Tremont Street in the South End

Ernesto’s on Salem Street in the North End

Boston Kitchen Pizza on Stuart Street in Chinatown

The Salty Pig on Dartmouth Street in the Back Bay

Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca on Deme Street in downtown Boston.

