10 car pileup causes delays on Rte. 495 in Hudson during rush hour commute, minor injuries reported

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 495 southbound has been reduced to one lane following a 10 car pileup, state police said.
Only the breakdown lane is open to traffic prior to Route 290 in Hudson near the end of rush hour Friday evening.
No significant injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information has been released.
