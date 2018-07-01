10 displaced after 2-alarm fire damages Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Dorchester.

Ten residents have been displaced from the triple-decker and one firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smoke could be seen pouring out from the third floor when emergency crews arrived, according to the fire department.

