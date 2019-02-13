10 displaced after blaze rips through Framingham condo complex

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were displaced by a blaze that ripped through a condo complex in Framingham on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a two-story, brick building at the Windsor Green complex found heavy flames and smoke shooting through the roof.

Video shared on the Framingham Fire Department’s Facebook account showed firefighters using ladders to climb onto the top of the building as the blaze burned around them.

The fire, which was contained to two units, has since been knocked down. Other units sustained smoke and water damage.

Two teenage girls who were home when the fire broke out alerted their mother, who immediately called 911, officials told 7News.

A shed attached to the building may have sparked the fire, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

The fire at Windsor Green has been knocked down at this time. Crews are overhauling and the investigation is now underway. pic.twitter.com/Vy7JCkoqap — Framingham Fire (@FraminghamFire) February 13, 2019

This little guy and his owner evacuated in time at Windsor Green in #Framingham. pic.twitter.com/t3LEap4jzV — Framingham Fire (@FraminghamFire) February 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)