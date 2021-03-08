10 displaced as firefighters battle triple-decker fire in Dorchester

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Rosseter Street had to get onto the roof and axe their way to the flames, according to posts on the department’s Twitter page.

Five adults and five children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

