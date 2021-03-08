10 displaced as firefighters battle triple-decker fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Rosseter Street had to get onto the roof and axe their way to the flames, according to posts on the department’s Twitter page.

Five adults and five children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies working today at the fire on Rosseter St. In Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/eKf2ifRHKs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 8, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)