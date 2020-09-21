WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An apartment building fire forced 10 people out of their home in Worcester early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to Pleasant Street around 1 a.m. discovered that a sprinkler system had kept a small fire under control until it made its way into the walls.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

