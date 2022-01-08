WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - 10 people were displaced from their home following a house fire in Worcester late Friday night.

Fire trucks could be seen lining Grammont Road as firefighters as smoke poured out of the house.

Crews used thermal imaging to detect the fire inside the walls of the home, according to Worcester fire officials.

No one was injured in the blaze, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

