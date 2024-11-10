MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large blaze that broke out overnight in a multi-family home in Medford and left at least 10 people displaced.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning on Amaranth Avenue found heavy flames shooting out of the windows of a three-story home, according to fire officials.

Neighbors said all of the residents, including a family with young children, were outside of the home before crews arrived and they were concerned about it spreading to nearby homes amid extremely dry conditions.

Crews were able to contain the flames and keep the fire from spreading.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

