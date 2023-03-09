Ten people are facing charges after a fight last month following a basketball game between Nashua North High School and Manchester Memorial High School, local officials announced.

The fight happened on Feb. 7, with video at the time recording attendees of the game running, shouting and fighting in the parking lot outside the Nashua North gym.

School officials and police said they immediately launched an investigation

Speaking this week, Nashua Alderman and Parent Alex Comeau said he heard about the brawl and wanted to make sure it wasn’t brushed off as “kids being kids.”

“This is more than two kids agreeing to meet on the playground at three o’clock, which is what would happen when we were kids,” Comeau said. “This was serious and this could have been really bad.”

“It’s scary,” Comeau continued. “It’s close to home to me and I don’t want to see it happen to anybody.”

Nashua Police Lieutenant Peter Urban said officials believe the fight stemmed from an incident in Manchester one week prior. Nashua students, Urban said, planned to retaliate against Manchester students.

Police said they looked at several cell phone videos as well as school security cameras. Police said they also talked to witnesses to identify the people involved.

A month later, officials announced they had arrested 10 people. Of those, eight are current students while two are former students. All are charged with rioting, according to police.

In a statement, Manchester’s superintendent of schools thanked investigators.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of students, families, staff and spectators at sporting events,” Superintendent Jennifer Gillis added.

The sentiment is shared by Nashua’s school athletics department, which is now limiting crowd capacity and adding an extra police presence at most of its sporting events, even though none of the people involved in this recent incident were student athletes.

“It’s just a shame they choose something that is so positive as education based athletics for our students and our fans and for our community and put such a negative light on what athletics is all about,” Director of Athletics Lisa Gingras said.

No one was badly hurt in this incident.

Officials said the Nashua School District is also working on disciplining its students who were involved.