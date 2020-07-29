10-foot great white shark spotted in water off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The harbormaster is investigating a reported great white shark sighting in the water off White Horse Beach in Plymouth on Wednesday morning.

A 10-foot great white was spotted around 11:45 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

There have been three great white shark sightings in the water off Nauset Beach in Eastham in the last 24 hours.

The sightings come after a 63-year-old resident of New York City was killed in a shark attack off the coast of Maine.

