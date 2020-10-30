A person in Florida had an unexpected guest living under the hood of their car.

Fish and Wildlife officers responding to a report of a python under the hood of a blue Mustang safely captured and removed the roughly 10-foot-long invasive snake.

“This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles,” Florida Fish and Wildlife wrote on Facebook.

They went on to thank the person for reporting the python, and encouraged other residents who encounter invasive species to call 888-Ive-Got1.

