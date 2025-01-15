NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were forced out of their homes by a fire in New Bedford Tuesday night.

The deputy fire chief said five adults and five children escaped the flames at the two-story home on Cedar Grove.

“First arriving fire companies reported a large volume of fire extending from the second floor on the south side of the building,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “Engine 7 reported possible entrapment of two residents who weren’t accounted for. Command Unit 2 called a for a second alarm response and multiple crews conducted a primary search. Both missing residents were later accounted for. The fire had extended into the attic which required vertical ventilation of the roof.”

Officials said icy conditions made fighting the fire more difficult; one firefighter slipped and sustained minor injuries.

