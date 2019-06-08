BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station.
The D branch train heading out of Kenmore Station to Fenway Station derailed around 11 a.m., MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS officials.
Fire crews could be seen taking the injured out of a tunnel on Stokes baskets.
About 150 passengers were evacuated from the trolley, Poftak said. An additional 500 people on trains following the affected trolley were also evacuated.
Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate what caused the issue.
Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.
It is unclear when normal service will resume.
