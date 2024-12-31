PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were injured after a display collapsed onto a crowd inside an arcade center in Peabody, according to the Peabody Police Department.

SKY7-HD spotted multiple ambulances at the scene at In The Game on Lowell Street. People were seen being brought out of the building on stretchers.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, while two declined medical transport, police said. All 10 sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

According to the arcade’s Facebook page, the center was hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at the time.

A display was pulled down by a large net of balloons attached to it, causing it to fall onto a crowd of people inside, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

