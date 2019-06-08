BOSTON (WHDH) - A derailed train near Kenmore Station led to several injuries and Green Line delays on Saturday.
Ten people sustained non-life-threatening injuries following the derailment, resulting in nine people being hospitalized.
Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate what caused the issue.
Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.
