10 injured, including 6 children, in violent head-on crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent head-on crash in Fairhaven on Sunday that left 10 people, including six children, hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Howland Road and Sycamore Street around 9 p.m. found a 2012 Mazda 3 sedan and a 2002 Ford Explorer SUV with heavy front-end damage, according to police.

The Ford Explorer was being operated by a 44-year-old New Bedford man. The SUV was occupied by eight other passengers, including six children ranging in age from 2 to 13 years old.

The Mazda was being driven by a 38-year-old Fairhaven man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

All 10 people in the vehicles suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

An initial investigation indicates that the man driving the Mazda crossed the center line and struck the Ford Explorer head-on, police said.

