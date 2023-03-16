A lucky winner collected the biggest prize possible from a scratch ticket sold in Milford, turning $10 into over a million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said a $2 million prize was recently won via its “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game and claimed by the RCW Trust of Clinton.

Lottery officials said the trust, represented by trustee Daniel Notaro, chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes).

The ticket itself was purchased at a Nouria convenience store on 139 Medway Rd in Milford, which will receive a $20,000 bonus for the ticket’s sale.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning the $2,000,000 50X Cashword’s biggest prize are 1 in 5,040,000.

