10 Mass. communities have more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, many others have surpassed 500

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.
On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.
There are 25 communities with at least 500 cases and 10 places with more than 1,000. Boston has the most cases with more than 9,000.
Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.
Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:
- Boston – 9,284
- Brockton – 2,735
- Worcester – 2,284
- Lynn – 2,056
- Chelsea – 1,965
- Lowell – 1,649
- Lawrence – 1,639
- Springfield – 1,317
- Revere – 1,123
- Everett – 1,004
- Framingham – 816
- Cambridge – 773
- Quincy – 767
- Medford – 756
- Waltham – 748
- Randolph – 643
- Peabody – 611
- Haverhill – 600
- Holyoke – 596
- New Bedford – 579
- Methuen – 576
- Somerville – 573
- Braintree – 570
- Taunton – 558
- Newton – 553
