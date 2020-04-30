10 Mass. communities have more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, many others have surpassed 500

CNN photo

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 500 cases and 10 places with more than 1,000. Boston has the most cases with more than 9,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 9,284
  2. Brockton – 2,735
  3. Worcester – 2,284
  4. Lynn – 2,056
  5. Chelsea – 1,965
  6. Lowell – 1,649
  7. Lawrence – 1,639
  8. Springfield – 1,317
  9. Revere – 1,123
  10. Everett – 1,004
  11. Framingham – 816
  12. Cambridge – 773
  13. Quincy – 767
  14. Medford – 756
  15. Waltham – 748
  16. Randolph – 643
  17. Peabody – 611
  18. Haverhill – 600
  19. Holyoke – 596
  20. New Bedford – 579
  21. Methuen – 576
  22. Somerville – 573
  23. Braintree – 570
  24. Taunton – 558
  25. Newton – 553

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending