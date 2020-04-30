10 Mass. communities have more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, many others have surpassed 500

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 500 cases and 10 places with more than 1,000. Boston has the most cases with more than 9,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 9,284 Brockton – 2,735 Worcester – 2,284 Lynn – 2,056 Chelsea – 1,965 Lowell – 1,649 Lawrence – 1,639 Springfield – 1,317 Revere – 1,123 Everett – 1,004 Framingham – 816 Cambridge – 773 Quincy – 767 Medford – 756 Waltham – 748 Randolph – 643 Peabody – 611 Haverhill – 600 Holyoke – 596 New Bedford – 579 Methuen – 576 Somerville – 573 Braintree – 570 Taunton – 558 Newton – 553

