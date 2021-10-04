BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that all counties, with the exception of Hampshire, Nantucket, Dukes, and Norfolk counties, have a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

Hampshire, Nantucket, and Norfolk counties have a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

Dukes County has a moderate transmission rate with between 10 and 49.99 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

All of Maine and New Hampshire are currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, while the majority of Vermont and Rhode Island are considered high-risk.

The majority of Connecticut is considered substantial for COVID-19 transmission.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)