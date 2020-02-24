10 New England communities ranked among 50 most charming towns in America

(WHDH) — Ten New England communities, three of which are in the Bay State, have been ranked among the 50 “most charming” small towns in America.

Big Travel 7 ranked Stockbridge as the most charming small town, while Great Barrington and Nantucket were ranked inside the top 30.

The travel website called Stockbridge “the ideal New England small-town.”

“Stockbridge looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, and that’s because it is!” the travel website wrote. “This cozy New England town was made famous by his portrayal of the city during Christmas. Stockbridge is the ideal New England small-town.”

Great Barrington checked in at No. 29 on the list, earning praise for being an “oasis for nature lovers and art aficionados.”

Nantucket, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Massachusetts, was ranked No. 26 in the country.

“This former whaling village sings of the old days with its crooked cobblestone streets and sleepy harbors,” the website wrote. “While widely known as a tourist destination, Cape Cod has done an excellent job of ensuring that it doesn’t turn into a tacky vacay-town.”

Other New England towns were well represented on the list. They were ranked as follows:

49. Montpelier, Vermont

28. Bennington, Vermont

13. Stowe, Vermont

11. Mystic, Connecticut

7. Meredith, New Hampshire

4. Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

2. Woodstock, Vermont

