LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people are displaced following a fire at a home on Andrews Street in Lowell Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene around 4:15 a.m. found smoke shooting from the roof of the three-story building.

Fire Chief Phil Charron says everyone got out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

