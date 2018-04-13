CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say 10 people, including residents and first responders, have been treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a home.

Authorities say there were high levels of the gas at the home. They were called to the scene late Thursday.

Fire investigators say the following were taken to hospitals: three occupants of the home, two friends who came by to visit, a police officer, two firefighters, and two EMS providers.

The cause of the carbon monoxide release was under investigation.

